Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo praised his officers for showing “admirable restraint” while being pelted with bottles during a protest after President Donald Trump’s rally Thursday, even as some demonstrators questioned officers’ use of chemical sprays.

“MPD officers used appropriate levels of force including chemical irritant while responding to, at times, violent and aggressive individuals causing harm to others in attendance,” he said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “In addition, officers practiced admirable restraint and utilized de-escalation skills to defuse tensions by exiting crowds.”

Arradondo’s statement added that objects that may have contained urine were thrown at the officers, along with bottles and rocks. Police horses were also assaulted by protesters with sticks, he said.

Police said that they only made one arrest, on suspicion of damage to property, and cited one person for disorderly conduct.

Trump’s event drew thousands to the heart of Minneapolis on Thursday evening, from die-hard fans trying to catch a glimpse of the president to opponents calling for his prompt removal from office. Early in the night, the groups were split into two areas of downtown to prevent clashes before the event, a chain-link fence cordoning off several downtown blocks. Trump protesters spanning many generations filled the streets, some chanting “Lock him up!” and “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!”

Although initial protests remained peaceful, the rally escalated from peaceful chants and sign-waving to an impasse with police — many on horseback and bicycles — on the rainy downtown streets.

Protests were mostly peaceful outside of Target Center.] President Donald Trump addressed his supporters at a rally in Target Center in Minneapolis. RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII ¥ richard.tsong-taatarii@startribune.com

As the president finished his event at Target Center, some outside began blocking cars of attendees trying to leave, calling the drivers racists and throwing plastic bottles and traffic cones at their vehicles. A group burned a pile of the president’s merchandise, including the signature red “Make America Great Again” hats. Trump supporters flipped them the middle finger as they sped by. The protest wound down at about 11 p.m.

Staff writer Andy Mannix contributed to this report.