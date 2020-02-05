For the first time in nearly 25 years, state officials are proposing to increase water quality permit fees, a move that could raise water bills for some property owners.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is seeking public comments on a proposal to raise fees to fund its water quality regulatory programs for farms, municipalities and industry. The goal is to generate an estimated $2.1 million to cover training, compliance and outreach costs.

Any industrial facility, municipality, or private entity that discharges more than a specified amount of certain pollutants or runs a stormwater system must pay fees for an MPCA permit. Farms that feed, raise or hold animals require MPCA permits for proper manure disposal.

MPCA assistant division director Katie Smith said the agency doesn’t want to increase fees for cities or businesses that hold water permits, but the increases are significantly less than the cost of the programs.

Fees currently cover 17 percent of the total costs of running the agency’s water permitting programs, while the proposed hikes would increase that figure to 30 percent. Smith acknowledged the costs could be passed on to some property owners.

“It is possible fees incurred by municipalities could be passed on to individual fee payers through their water bills,” Smith said. “It’s really up to the individual entity on how to distribute those costs.”

Critics see the proposal as a misguided attempt to raise money. Minnesota Milk Producers Association executive director Lucas Sjostrom called it a “nickel-and-dime proposal” that doesn’t offer farms any additional services.

“It’s the principle of charging people for a service they’re not getting, raising fees on a service that has not improved, and in some cases, has gotten poorer,” Sjostrom said. “We are just so far out of line with neighboring states.”

Some of the proposed changes include making municipal wastewater fees dependent on the amount of water flow per day, ranging from $600 to $15,500, and charging a city for storm sewer systems based on population size.

The MPCA has not increased fees for these programs in nearly 25 years, but its current funding sources are declining or unable to keep pace with inflation, according to the MPCA. Federal and state funds finance most of the programs.

MPCA officials invited stakeholders to submit written comments on the proposal and attend public meetings in four locations — Alexandria, Marshall, St. Paul and Rochester — to share information on the new fee rules and the impact of the proposal, which likely won’t be considered by the Legislature until next year.

The MPCA’s proposal will be available for public comment until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13, according to the agency’s website.