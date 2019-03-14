JOHANNESBURG — A cyclone is expected to hit landfall in central Mozambique early Friday and aid groups are warning that tens of thousands of people could be displaced.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in a statement says Tropical Cyclone Idai could bring "further devastation" to a region already affected by heavy rains.
The aid group CARE in a separate statement says people in Malawi are also at risk after the southern African nation recently reported some 60 deaths in heavy rains.
The cyclone is expected to make landfall near Beira, one of Mozambique's largest cities.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Cubans again dispute claim attacks made diplomats ill
Cuban officials have made a lengthy presentation on a series of mysterious illnesses suffered by U.S. and Canadian diplomats in Havana, reiterating that no evidence supports allegations that the symptoms resulted from high-tech attacks.
World
Algerian prime minister promises new government in days
Algeria's new prime minister promised Thursday to create a government within days and to respond to the demands of protesting youth, a day before planned nationwide protests that could further crank up the pressure on authorities.
World
The Latest: Labour leader says May's Brexit plan not viable
The Latest on Britain's departure from the European Union (all times local):
World
IS militants, families surrender after offensive in Syria
U.S.-backed Syrian fighters said Thursday a "large number" of Islamic State militants and their families are surrendering a day after intense fighting in the last speck of land the extremists still hold in eastern Syria.
World
Donors pledge $7B in aid for Syria, refugees
International donors have pledged around $7 billion in aid for Syria and refugees who fled the conflict-ravaged country, the European Union announced Thursday, as the civil war enters its ninth year.