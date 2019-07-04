SALEM, Ore. — Authorities say a man who was sleeping in the grass on the side of an Oregon highway died after he was hit by a mower.
The Statesman Journal reports a state Department of Transportation employee was mowing along the shoulder of state Highway 42 near the rural community of Tenmile on Tuesday morning. Tenmile is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Eugene.
Oregon State Police say the mower struck 49-year-old Keith Ericson.
Emergency personnel tried to give first aid to Ericson, but he did not survive.
Ericson's last known addresses were in Rapid City, South Dakota and Santa Monica, California.
