Moving up

Metropolitan Economic Development Association (Meda), Minneapolis, named Alfredo Martel as chief executive. He was chief of marketing and strategic communication for the Walker Art Center.

Martin Williams, Minneapolis, named Melissa Clark as vice president, director of strategy and performance. She led strategy for Kubota, Nature Valley and Syngenta and has been with the company since 2016.

Kraus Anderson Insurance Burnsville, promoted Mark Kampf to senior vice president of sales. He was vice president of sales.

On the move

Climate by Design International, Owatonna, named Brian Kopas vice president of manufacturing. He has worked as a manager and consultant for local manufacturing companies.

On the board

The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis named to its board: David Emery of Black Hills Corp., Rapid City, S.D. and Brenda Foster of First Western Bank and Trust of Minot, N.D.

honors

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Minnesota awarded Bob Swanson, of Plymouth, it's Volunteer of the Year Award for his work on suicide prevention.