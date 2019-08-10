Moving up

Core Living, Minnetonka, named Todd Eatmon president. He was vice president and director for CommonBond Communities and has been president at Dominion Management.

Kraus-Anderson Construction Co., Minneapolis, named Camille Helou director of Twin Cities operations. He is a vice president and has been a director of the company's health care group. Also named Bob Janssen senior project manager. He has been project manager since 2013.

On the move

Metropolitan Library Service Agency, St. Paul, named Scott Vrieze executive director. He was library director at the University of Wisconsin-Stout and served as president of the Wisconsin Library Association.

On the board

Janssen

Minnesota Museum of American Art, St. Paul, named former Fox 9 news anchor Robyne Robinson chair. Robinson works as an art consultant and was art director at Minneapolis-St. Paul airport for six years.

Robert Aronson, an attorney and shareholder for Fredrikson & Byron, has been named chair of HIAS, a global Jewish nonprofit that works to protect refugees.