NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After Memphis, Tennessee, removed Confederate statues from city parks last year, the state Senate voted Wednesday to move forward with a $37.5 billion budget that includes no money for the city's upcoming bicentennial celebration.

The Senate did it without acrimony, unlike the House, where Memphis lawmakers howled in protest when Republican leaders stripped out $250,000 for the celebration of the city's 200th birthday.

On Tuesday, the House voted on a last-minute amendment attached to the budget bill that removed the $250,000 that was to go Memphis. House lawmakers from Memphis responded by calling it vile, racist and unchristian. They accused fellow lawmakers of not caring about Memphis.

The Senate budget bill never contained any money for the Memphis celebration, so that body passed the budget by a vote of 32-1 with no debate. The lone dissenting vote was from a Memphis Democrat, Sen. Lee Harris.

Outside of Senate chambers, Harris said that city officials acted lawfully when they removed the Confederate statues and are now being punished simply for rubbing powerful politicians the wrong way.

"It means we are at a point in our state when our lop-sided Republican government has decided it will openly punish political opponents and use government force to do it," Harris said in his statement. "We are headed for disaster." He added that it might not be long before elected officials in Memphis are punished.

Last year, majority-black Memphis found a legal loophole to get rid of two Confederate statues and a bust by selling city parks to a nonprofit, which swiftly removed the monuments. Taken away under cover of darkness were statues of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Nathan Bedford Forrest. Forrest was a Confederate general, a slave trader and a leader in the Ku Klux Klan. A bust of a Confederate soldier was also removed.

Lawmakers in Tennessee's Republican-dominated Legislature had vowed to punish Memphis for removing the monuments.

Someone has already started a GoFundMe campaign to raise the $250,000 for the city's bicentennial celebration. It has already raised $20,000.