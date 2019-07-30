Conventional wisdom in Hollywood has long held that big "tentpole" movies require protracted promotional campaigns that start two and sometimes even three years before a movie is scheduled to be released.

But moviedom's top marketers are starting to dismiss drawn-out campaigns. These executives are moving in the opposite direction, tightening efforts to as little as four or five months for major releases like "Aquaman" and "Avengers: Endgame."

"We're living in an on-demand society where people don't like to wait," said Michael Moses, Universal's president of worldwide marketing, citing the rise of streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Spotify. "The long journey you used to be able to take the audience on — a teaser to a trailer to TV over a year or longer — isn't as available anymore."

Shorter campaigns are becoming "the new normal," he said.

"There's an entire generation that is very skilled at skipping marketing," Moses said. "They don't see television advertising. They can easily navigate around it in the digital space. But what does grab their attention is new content, especially that first trailer. So you are better off waiting until you can really pack a punch."

Blair Rich, Warner's worldwide marketing chief, said that she started to recalibrate campaign length after analyzing how materials were reverberating online.

"We found we could do much, much better — creating a lot less material and more strategically timing the material to connect with our target audience," she said. "If we're not re-examining the way that we put movies out to market, how we use our dollars, how we talk to an audience, we're not doing our jobs."

Rich gave "Aquaman" a five-month campaign last year, a gutsy move for a movie about a character without the profile of a Batman or Superman. The movie generated $1.1 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

"When you start campaigns so far out, you are basically turning a machine on, turning it off and then restarting it again," Rich said. "We're more interested in starting late, having a very high peak right at the start, and then having a very consistent pulse rate, crescendoing at the end."

The sentiment is the same at Disney, where Asad Ayaz runs worldwide marketing.

"The thinking used to be that you had to keep the fan base constantly excited — show a special-effects test two years out," Ayaz said. "We now think it makes sense to create those moments not that far in advance."

Ayaz cited "Avengers: Endgame" as an example of a late-breaking campaign. The promotional onslaught started in December, and the Marvel movie arrived in theaters in late April. "Endgame" took in $2.8 billion worldwide.

It is notable that Ayaz, Rich and Moses were each named to their positions last year, amounting to generational change. The new regime is more comfortable with internet analytics and adjusting marketing plans accordingly.

With better data tools, "we're really able to find the audience and put materials under its nose," Moses said. "You're not doing as much shouting into a hurricane and hoping someone hears you."

Shorter does not necessarily mean cheaper. "Endgame" may have started late, but the advertising bombardment was aggressive when it did arrive. The biggest Universal movies receive a three-week barrage of "symphony" marketing support leading up to release.

And the marketing chiefs emphasized that one size does not fit all. Universal released the first trailer for "Trolls World Tour," an animated movie that won't arrive in theaters until April, in June, in part because the studio wants to expand the "Trolls" audience beyond primarily young girls.

"It's different for different films and different filmmakers," Rich said. "It may not work every time, and it also may be temporary. It could shift again."