Movies opening this week

Wednesday

Wine Country (R) Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph lead the ensemble comedy about a group of girlfriends on a weekend trip to Napa Valley.

Friday

The Hustle (PG-13) Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star in a gender-reversal "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels."

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (Not rated) Minneapolis native Terry Gilliam directed this comic adventure.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu (PG) Kid flick based on the popular video game characters.

Poms (PG-13) Women form a cheerleading squad at a retirement home. Diane Keaton and Pam Grier lead the comedy.

Tolkien (PG-13) This biography focuses on author J.R.R. Tolkien's formative years.

The White Crow (R) A dramatization of Rudolf Nureyev's defection to the West.

Working Woman (R) A boss makes advances to his married assistant in this Israeli drama.