Movies opening Friday

Colette (R) French writer Colette (Keira Knightley) fights to make her talents known, challenging gender norms.

Hell Fest (R) A masked serial killer turns a horror-themed amusement park into his own personal playground.

Kusama: Infinity (not rated) Artist Yayoi Kusama and experts discuss her life and work.

Night School (PG-13) Troublemakers are forced to attend night school. With Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart.

Science Fair (not rated) Nine high school students from around the world navigate rivalries, setbacks and hormones on their quest to win an international competition.

Smallfoot (PG) A yeti is convinced that the elusive creatures known as "humans" really do exist. With the voices of Channing Tatum and Gina Rodriguez.