Movies opening friday
Beast (not rated) A troubled woman is torn between her oppressive family and a secretive outsider.
Book Club (PG-13) Four lifelong friends (Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen) find their lives changed after reading "50 Shades of Grey."
Bye Bye Germany (not rated) A German Holocaust survivor trying to get to America encounters his troubled past.
Deadpool 2 (R) Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) forms a team of mutants called the X-Force.
Let the Sunshine In (not rated) A divorced Parisian artist (Juliette Binoche) searches for love. Directed by Claire Denis.
Lu Over the Wall (PG) A gloomy middle school student's life changes after he meets a mermaid.
Pope Francis: A Man of His Word (PG) Following the pope on his travels as he delivers a message of hope. Directed by Wim Wenders.
Show Dogs (PG) A macho police dog must go undercover as a show dog to avert disaster. With Will Arnett, Chris (Ludacris) Bridges.
