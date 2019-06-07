Movies opening Friday

American Woman (R) A woman raises her young grandson after her daughter disappears.

The Dead Don't Die (R) A peaceful town battles a zombie horde in this Jim Jarmusch film, starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver and Chloë Sevigny.

The Fall of the American Empire (R) An unassuming delivery truck driver becomes involved in a crime.

Halston (not rated) A documentary about the late design icon.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (R) A young man searches for home in the changing city that seems to have left him behind.

Late Night (R) A late-night talk-show host (Emma Thompson) suspects that she might lose her show.

Men in Black: International (PG-13) Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson tackle a mole in the MiB team.

Pavarotti (PG-13) Ron Howard's portrait of the legendary tenor.

Shaft (R) John Shaft Jr. enlists his family's help to uncover the truth behind his best friend's untimely death. With Samuel L. Jackson.