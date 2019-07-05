Movies opening Friday

Crawl (R) A young woman trapped in a flooding house fights against alligators.

Maiden (PG) The story of 24-year-old Tracy Edwards, who became the skipper of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.

Point Blank (not rated) To save his pregnant wife, an emergency room nurse teams up with an injured murder suspect.

The Spy Behind Home Plate (not rated) The story of Moe Berg, the enigmatic Jewish baseball catcher who spied on the Nazis.

Stuber (R) A detective recruits his Uber driver into an unexpected night of adventure.