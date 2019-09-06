movies opening Friday

Edie (not rated) An 83-year-old woman takes on Scotland's Mount Suilven.

The Goldfinch (R) A boy is taken in by a wealthy family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. With Nicole Kidman; based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

Hustlers (R) Former strip club employees turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (not rated) The career of the legendary thrush.

Official Secrets (R) A British whistleblower (Keira Knightley) leaks information about an illegal operation designed to push the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Based on a true story.

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (not rated) The story of media firebrand Molly Ivins, who took on corruption wherever she found it.

Tall Girl (not rated) After years of slouching and avoiding attention, a tall girl finds confidence.

This Is Not Berlin (not rated) Everything changes for 17-year-old Carlos when he is invited to a mythical nightclub.