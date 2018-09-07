Movies opening Friday
American Chaos (R) A documentarian travels the country looking for answers after the 2016 election.
Mandy (not rated) A broken man (Nicolas Cage) hunts an unhinged religious sect that took the love of his life.
Pick of the Litter (not rated) Puppies become guide dogs.
The Predator (R) A ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher try to prevent the end of the human race.
A Simple Favor (R) A mommy blogger seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend's disappearance. With Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.
White Boy Rick (R) A teenager becomes an undercover informant for the FBI during the 1980s. With Matthew McConaughey.
