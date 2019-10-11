Movies opening Friday

Jim Allison: Breakthrough (PG-13) A renegade Texas scientist devotes his life to finding a cure for cancer in this documentary.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning) begin to question the complex family ties that bind.

Midnight Traveler (not rated) When the Taliban puts a bounty on Afghan director Hassan Fazili's head, he is forced to flee with his young family.

Pain and Glory (R) A film director (Antonio Banderas) reflects on the choices he's made in life. With Penélope Cruz; directed by Pedro Almodóvar.

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) The makeshift family from 2009's "Zombieland" (Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin) faces off against evolved zombies and fellow survivors.