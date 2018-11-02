Movies opening Friday

Boy Erased (R) The son of a Baptist preacher (Lucas Hedges) is forced to participate in a gay conversion program. With Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and writer-director Joel Edgerton.

The Girl in the Spider's Web (R) Lisbeth Salander (Claire Foy) is caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.

The Great Buster: A Celebration (not rated) Filmmakers pay tribute to legendary silent film star Buster Keaton.

The Grinch (PG) A new animated version of the Dr. Seuss classic, with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the title role.

Overlord (R) Two U.S. soldiers find themselves behind enemy lines on D-Day.

A Private War (R) The story of war correspondent Marie Colvin (Rosamund Pike).

Prospect (R) A teenage girl and her father travel to a remote alien moon, aiming to strike it rich.