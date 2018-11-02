Movies opening Friday
Boy Erased (R) The son of a Baptist preacher (Lucas Hedges) is forced to participate in a gay conversion program. With Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and writer-director Joel Edgerton.
The Girl in the Spider's Web (R) Lisbeth Salander (Claire Foy) is caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.
The Great Buster: A Celebration (not rated) Filmmakers pay tribute to legendary silent film star Buster Keaton.
The Grinch (PG) A new animated version of the Dr. Seuss classic, with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the title role.
Overlord (R) Two U.S. soldiers find themselves behind enemy lines on D-Day.
A Private War (R) The story of war correspondent Marie Colvin (Rosamund Pike).
Prospect (R) A teenage girl and her father travel to a remote alien moon, aiming to strike it rich.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.