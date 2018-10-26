Opening Friday

Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco (not rated) Documentary about the influential fashion illustrator.

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) A chronicle of the rise of Queen, culminating with the band's appearance at the 1985 Live Aid concert. With Rami Malek as lead vocalist Freddie Mercury.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (R) A celebrity biographer down on her luck (Melissa McCarthy) turns to deception. Based on the true story of Lee Israel.

In Search of Greatness (PG-13) Looking into the secret of athletic genius, including Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) A young girl is transported into a magical world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice.

Suspiria (R) Darkness swirls around a world-renowned dance company. Only some will recover. With Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson.

Wildlife (R) A boy witnesses his parents' marriage falling apart. With Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal.