The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (R) An anthology of stories about the Old West. Written and directed by Ethan and Joel Coen.
El Angel (Not rated) A fictionalized account of a real Argentine serial killer dubbed the Angel of Death for his cherubic looks.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (PG-13) Eddie Redmayne returns as magizoologist Newt Scamander.
The Front Runner (R) Hugh Jackman plays Gary Hart, whose promising 1988 presidential campaign was torpedoed by scandal.
Green Book (PG-13) A white man (Viggo Mortensen) drives a black pianist (Mahershala Ali) through the South in the 1960s.
Instant Family (PG-13) Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne become foster parents to three siblings.
Maria by Callas (PG) A documentary on opera star Maria Callas.
Widows (R) Four women team up for a heist after their husbands are killed. With Viola Davis.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.