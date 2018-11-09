The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (R) An anthology of stories about the Old West. Written and directed by Ethan and Joel Coen.

El Angel (Not rated) A fictionalized account of a real Argentine serial killer dubbed the Angel of Death for his cherubic looks.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (PG-13) Eddie Redmayne returns as magizoologist Newt Scamander.

The Front Runner (R) Hugh Jackman plays Gary Hart, whose promising 1988 presidential campaign was torpedoed by scandal.

Green Book (PG-13) A white man (Viggo Mortensen) drives a black pianist (Mahershala Ali) through the South in the 1960s.

Instant Family (PG-13) Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne become foster parents to three siblings.

Maria by Callas (PG) A documentary on opera star Maria Callas.

Widows (R) Four women team up for a heist after their husbands are killed. With Viola Davis.