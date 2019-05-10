Movies opening Friday

Aniara (R) A spaceship carrying settlers to Mars is knocked off course.

The Biggest Little Farm (not rated) Documentarian John Chester and his wife, Molly, work to develop a sustainable farm outside L.A.

Carmine Street Guitars (not rated) Five days in the life of a fabled Greenwich Village music store.

A Dog's Journey (PG) A dog finds the meaning of his existence through the lives of humans. With Dennis Quaid.

Keanu Reeves stars in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) The super-assassin is on the run after killing a member of the international assassins guild.

Shadow (not rated) Life and intrigue in an ancient Chinese court.

The Sun Is Also a Star (PG-13) A teenager (Yara Shahidi) finds love at a difficult time in her family's life.

Trial by Fire (R) The true story of a man executed for killing his three children after the suppression of evidence bolstering his claim of innocence.