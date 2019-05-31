Movies opening Friday
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) develops powers that corrupt and turn her to a dark place.
Ghost Fleet (not rated) Documentary following activists who risk their lives on remote Indonesian islands to gain justice for fishermen.
Lost and Found (not rated) Interconnected stories set in an Irish train station.
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) The further shenanigans of Max and his pet friends when their owners leave each day.
The Tomorrow Man (PG-13) John Lithgow and Blythe Danner are lonely people who find love.
Walking on Water (not rated) Documentary on the artistic process and personal relationships of Christo.
