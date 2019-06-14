Movies opening Friday
Echo in the Canyon (PG-13) A look at the roots of the music scene in L.A.'s Laurel Canyon, featuring the music of the Byrds, the Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and the Mamas and the Papas.
The Proposal (PG-13) An artist fights to make the archives of Mexico's most famous architect available to the public.
Toy Story 4 (PG) When a new toy called Forky (voice of Tony Hale) joins Woody (Tom Hanks) and the gang, a road trip reveals how big the world can be for a toy.
Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation (not rated) Another look at the seminal concert event, marking its 50th anniversary.
