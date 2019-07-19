Movies opening Friday

Marianne and Leonard: Words of Love (R) A look at the relationship between musician Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen.

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (R) A faded TV actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) strive for a last bit of fame in 1969 Los Angeles. With Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate; directed by Quentin Tarantino.

Sea of Shadows (PG-13) Documentary following the efforts of activists to save the vaquita, the world's smallest whale.

Sword of Trust (R) A woman inherits an antique sword purported to prove that the South won the Civil War.