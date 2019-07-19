Movies opening Friday
Marianne and Leonard: Words of Love (R) A look at the relationship between musician Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen.
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (R) A faded TV actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) strive for a last bit of fame in 1969 Los Angeles. With Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate; directed by Quentin Tarantino.
Sea of Shadows (PG-13) Documentary following the efforts of activists to save the vaquita, the world's smallest whale.
Sword of Trust (R) A woman inherits an antique sword purported to prove that the South won the Civil War.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Trump's harsh words on 'squad' reinforce dark posts online
Long before President Donald Trump turned up the heat on four Democratic congresswomen of color, saying they should "go back" to their home countries, hateful rhetoric and disinformation about the self-described squad was lurking online.
Variety
Ex-LSU lineman shot by dog returns to daily life
A former Louisiana State University lineman says he's adjusting to life with a titanium leg after being shot by a dog while duck hunting in Mississippi.
National
How to beat Trump? Dems divided as he rams race onto ballot
Joe Biden was at a soul food restaurant in Los Angeles on Thursday when he blasted President Donald Trump's "racist" taunts at a rally the night before.
Books
Audiobooks: 'The Queen,' 'The Unpassing' and 'Diary of a Dead Man on Leave'
"The Queen: The Forgotten Life Behind an American Myth" by Josh Levin. (Hachette Audio, unabridged, 12¾ hours, includes PDF of photographs)Josh Levin's account…
Books
Review: 'In the Full Light of the Sun,' by Clare Clark
FICTION: Novel is based on a true crime story about three Germans caught up in a sensational art scandal.