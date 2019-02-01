Movies opening Friday

The Amityville Murders (not rated) A man claims that voices commanded him to kill his family.

Cold Pursuit (R) A snowplow driver (Liam Neeson) seeks revenge against the drug dealers he thinks killed his son.

Everybody Knows (R) A woman (Penélope Cruz) returns to her Spanish hometown, where unexpected events bring out old secrets. With Javier Bardem.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) The citizens of Bricksburg (now living in Apocalypseburg) face a new threat from invaders.

Oscar-nominated short films (not rated) Animated and live-action films shown at the Uptown Theater; documentary films at the Riverview.

What Men Want (R) In this gender flip of the 2000 Mel Gibson movie, Taraji P. Henson gains an advantage over her male cohorts.