Movies opening Friday
The Amityville Murders (not rated) A man claims that voices commanded him to kill his family.
Cold Pursuit (R) A snowplow driver (Liam Neeson) seeks revenge against the drug dealers he thinks killed his son.
Everybody Knows (R) A woman (Penélope Cruz) returns to her Spanish hometown, where unexpected events bring out old secrets. With Javier Bardem.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) The citizens of Bricksburg (now living in Apocalypseburg) face a new threat from invaders.
Oscar-nominated short films (not rated) Animated and live-action films shown at the Uptown Theater; documentary films at the Riverview.
What Men Want (R) In this gender flip of the 2000 Mel Gibson movie, Taraji P. Henson gains an advantage over her male cohorts.
