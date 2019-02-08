Movies this week

Wednesday

Happy Death Day 2U (PG-13) Two years after the events of the first film, Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) re-enters the time loop.

Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) A young woman disenchanted with love (Rebel Wilson) finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy. With Liam Hemsworth.

Thursday

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) A woman fights to learn the truth of who she is and save the world.

Friday

Arctic (PG-13) A man stranded in the Arctic must decide whether to remain in his makeshift camp or embark on a dangerous trek.

Never Look Away (R) An escaped East German artist is tormented by his childhood under the Nazis in this Oscar nominee for best foreign film.