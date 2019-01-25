Movies opening Friday
Miss Bala (PG-13) A young woman (Gina Rodriguez) finds a power she never knew she had when she is drawn into a dangerous world of cross-border crime.
They Shall Not Grow Old (R) Peter Jackson's World War I documentary, with never-before-seen footage.
