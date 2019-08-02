Movies opening Friday

The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) A race-car driver's dog learns tricks to navigate life.

Brian Banks (PG-13) A wrongly convicted football player fights to clear his name.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) Dora, the teenage explorer, tries to save her parents and solve a mystery.

The Kitchen (R) The wives of Hell's Kitchen gangsters take over their jailed husbands' rackets.

Mike Wallace Is Here (PG-13) A look at the career of the "60 Minutes" journalist.

Piranhas (not rated) An armed gang of teenage boys stalks the streets of Naples.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) Teens face their fears in order to save their lives.

Tel Aviv on Fire (not rated) An inexperienced young Palestinian becomes a writer on a popular soap opera.

Them That Follow (R) A pastor's daughter's secret threatens her Appalachian community.