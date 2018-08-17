Movies opening Friday

A.X.L. (PG) A top-secret robotic dog develops a special friendship with a boy.

Beautifully Broken (PG-13) A refugee's escape, a prisoner's promise and a daughter's painful secret converge in this real-life story.

The Happytime Murders (R) When the puppet cast of a 1980s children's TV show is murdered one by one, a disgraced detective-turned-private eye (Melissa McCarthy) takes on the case.

Papillon (R) A prisoner (Charlie Hunnam) detained on a remote island plots his escape in this remake of the 1973 film.

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood (not rated) A portrait of Scotty Bowers, whose bestselling memoir chronicled his years as sexual procurer to the stars.

Support the Girls (R) The manager of a ''sports bar with curves" (Regina Hall) has her optimism and faith tested over the course of a long, strange day.