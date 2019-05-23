An endorsement of milquetoast vigilantism that’s not nearly as knotty as it presumes to be, this French thriller is so reserved in its storytelling and vague in its details that all it elicits is a yawn.

Directed by Christian Carion, the movie begins with a disappearance. Mathys, the 7-year-old son of a separated couple, Julien (Guillaume Canet) and Marie (Mélanie Laurent), has gone missing from a campsite. Julien, whose frequent travel strained his marriage, is impatient with the police. He begins to suspect that something is amiss with Grégoire (Olivier de Benoist), Marie’s new boyfriend, who appears unusually upbeat about his and Marie’s plans for the future, despite the tenseness of the moment.

Very little — whether it’s the logistics of the kidnapping or the way Julien scours home videos for convenient clues — makes a great deal of sense, perhaps as a consequence of the shooting process. (Supposedly the movie was filmed in six days, with Canet uninformed about particulars so that he could uncover evidence in the same state of ignorance as Julien.)

But the efforts to transform the movie into a character study largely fall flat. What could inspire an ordinary man to pick up a golf club or a blowtorch and start saying things like “You won’t talk? Then I’ll fry your face”? Somehow, “My Son” makes even that scene dull.