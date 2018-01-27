Connie Beck, newly named vice president and chief financial officer at Nortech Systems, is working to support operations and business development to drive growth at the Maple Grove-based contract manufacturer.

Beck directs financial planning and accounting practices as well as oversees Nortech’s relationships with business partners, the financial community and shareholders of the publicly traded company, which specializes in electronics manufacturing services.

“This opportunity is exciting because I thrive on being on the front line of implementing strategy and seeing those results positively impact our employees, customers and shareholders,” Beck said.

Another priority, Beck said, is helping Nortech attract and retain talent and ensure high-employee engagement.

Beck, who began her career in accounting, said she had set a goal several years ago of becoming a CFO.

Nortech offers wire and cable, printed circuit board and other assemblies for markets including industrial, medical and aerospace/defense. It has operations in this country, Mexico and China.

Beck joins Nortech from Brooklyn Park-based Mocon Inc., where she was vice president of finance and controller from 2013 until its acquisition last year.

Beck also held director-level financial reporting positions with public companies Navarre Corp. and Lakes Entertainment Inc. and has more than 10 years of public accounting experience. A certified public accountant, Beck earned a degree in accounting from Northern Illinois University.

Q: How will you use your experience at Nortech?

A: I have experience with establishing entities in the Asia-Pacific region, consolidating and streamlining organizational structures in Europe and the United States as well as leading [enterprise resource planning] projects. My experience with leading global support and operations will help us continue our journey of building sound infrastructure to drive financial performance and a healthy balance sheet.

Q: What appeals to you about working in finance?

A: The constant evolution that the finance and accounting teams are required to endure is really exciting. Those of us in this industry, we love those challenges of helping the business see their results in real time so our team members can quickly change course if they need to.

Q: Why did you want a CFO role?

A: The first part of my career, probably 12 years plus, it was looking in the rearview mirror, analyzing historical numbers. But then in a couple of positions, I started looking forward, getting involved in strategy and helping the business grow through acquisitions. That looking forward and making sure that we’re building value for the shareholders became something that was really attractive to me.