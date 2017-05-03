Sorry cats, your days (weeks, months, years) in the spotlight are over.

The Minneapolis Aquatennial is sponsoring a Candid Canines Film Fest for the dog days of summer, perhaps taking off where the Walker Art Center's famous cat video festival left off (the cat fest was hosted by the St. Paul Saints and myTalk 107.1 last year).

On July 20, the Aquatennial will air a 40-minute video at Target Field Station.

Presumably, there will be ample footage of tail-chasing, stick-fetching, and mailman-antagonizing at the free event.

If you think your pup has star potential, you can submit videos of your dog until June 15 here.

The fest released this video to get dog lovered panting with excitement:

Kelsy Ketchum is a University of Minnesota student reporter on assignment for the Star Tribune.