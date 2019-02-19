PHOENIX — Mike Moustakas and the Milwaukee Brewers have finalized a $10 million, one-year contract that keeps the third baseman in Milwaukee.

Moustakas gets a $7 million salary this year under the deal announced Tuesday. The deal includes an $11 million mutual option for 2020 with a $3 million buyout.

Moustakas rejected a $17.4 million qualifying offer from Kansas City after the 2017 season and returned to the Royals in mid-March for a one-year contract that included a guaranteed $6.5 million: a $5.5 million salary and $1 million option buyout. Moustakas earned an additional $2.2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances, raising his total earnings in the deal to $8.7 million.

Moustakas hit .256 with eight homers and 33 RBIs in 54 games for Milwaukee, which acquired him from the last-place Royals on July 27. A 30-year-old left-handed hitter, Moustakas had a .251 average overall with 28 homers and 95 RBIs last year. He struck out for the final out of the NL Championship Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.