CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Hundreds of mourners are saying goodbye to three Girl Scouts and a mother who were struck and killed while collecting trash along a rural highway in northwestern Wisconsin.

At Chippewa Valley Bible Church Thursday, mourners filed past tables with children's drawings and easels filled with photos of Haylee Hickle and Sara Jo Schneider . Ten-year-old Haylee and her mother are being buried together in one casket.

Thursday evening, across town, mourners waited patiently in the chilly November air to enter Our Saviour's Lutheran Church for a service for 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson.

Another difficult day lies ahead for the community 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Minneapolis. A funeral service will be held Friday for nine-year-old Jayna Kelly.

Twenty-one-year-old Colten Treu has been charged with vehicular homicide in their deaths Saturday morning.