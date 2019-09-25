MIRPUR, Pakistan — Mourners were burying the victims of a powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Pakistan-held Kashmir a day earlier, killing 24 people and injuring over 700.

Most of the casualties were caused by collapsing walls and roofs. Fearing aftershocks, many people spent the night in open areas.

Authorities were repairing a key road to the town of Mirpur on Wednesday, which was close to the earthquake's epicenter. Officials say they are providing tents, food and other items to quake-affected people.

The mountainous Kashmir region bore the brunt of the quake — all the casualties and damage are reported there. But eastern Punjab province and other areas in northwest Pakistan felt the tremor.