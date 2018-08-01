1st-$16,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 L X), Seven Furlongs (T)

Scratched-Abandoned.

2nd-$6,300, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

3rd-$6,200, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs

4th-$7,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs

5th-$6,200, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs

6th-$14,100, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs

7th-$6,300, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

8th-$9,100, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs

9th-$6,200, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs

