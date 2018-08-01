1st-$16,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 L X), Seven Furlongs (T)
Scratched-Abandoned.
2nd-$6,300, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
3rd-$6,200, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
4th-$7,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs
5th-$6,200, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs
6th-$14,100, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
7th-$6,300, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile
8th-$9,100, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
9th-$6,200, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs
(c) 2018 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.