SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — An Adirondack Mountain village that was put on the map as a cure center for tuberculosis is honoring its novel legacy.
Saranac Lake, New York, was once a mini-metropolis of medical care, but the boom ended with the rise of antibiotics.
Now, a local history group has purchased the old home and medical office of a treatment pioneer for museum space.
And developers bought his old sanitorium with plans to refurbish and reuse it.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Home & Garden
Mountain village embraces its legacy as cure center for TB
An Adirondack Mountain village that was put on the map as a cure center for tuberculosis is honoring its novel legacy.
Music
Irving Burgie, songwriter of calypso hit 'Day-O,' dies at 95
Composer Irving Burgie, who helped popularize Caribbean music and co-wrote the enduring Harry Belafonte hit "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)," has died at the age of 95.
National
Justices take up gun case, though disputed law has changed
The Supreme Court is turning to gun rights for the first time in nearly a decade, even though those who brought the case, New York City gun owners, already have won changes to the regulation they challenged.
Variety
The Latest: Chicago, Denver flights delayed by winter storm
The Latest on a powerful holiday weekend storm (all times local):
Variety
Powerful storm pushes into Midwest with heavy snow and winds
Wintry weather bedeviled Thanksgiving weekend travelers across the United States Saturday as a powerful and dangerous storm moved eastward, dumping heavy snow from parts of…