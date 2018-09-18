MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Police say a public works employee who was struck by a car while working along a highway in southeastern Wisconsin has died of his injuries.
Authorities say 61-year-old Daniel Huck, from Racine, was employed by Mount Pleasant and was marking utility locations along Highway 31 in the village when he was struck Monday afternoon. He was taken by helicopter to a Milwaukee hospital where he died Monday evening.
Police say the 55-year-old Mount Pleasant woman who hit Huck was cooperative during the investigation.
