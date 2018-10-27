With the score tied and less than five minutes to play Friday, the Burnsville defense had good reason not to expect Mounds View to pass the ball to Joey O'Brien.

The Mustangs had completed only two passes the entire game. O'Brien had caught only seven passes all season, none of them touchdowns.

Perhaps that's why when quarterback Cole Stenstrom dropped back on third-and-2 and faked a handoff, the senior tight end was wide open. O'Brien caught Stenstrom's play-action pass in stride and sprinted into the end zone untouched for a 33-yard touchdown with 4:29 to go that lifted the Mustangs to a 17-10 victory over the Blaze.

"In that situation, on third-and-short, we knew it was a situation where we could take a chance," Mounds View coach Aaron Moberg said. "It was a great call by our offensive coordinator and an exciting moment for our senior tight end to come up with the winning touchdown."

Senior captain Nate Farm sealed the victory in the final minute with Mounds View's fourth interception. In all, the Mustangs forced five turnovers while holding the Blaze to 183 total yards. It was their fifth consecutive game holding their opponent to 10 or fewer points.

"All year our defense gave us a chance to win, and they did that tonight," Moberg said.

Trevor Redmond's 5-yard touchdown run gave Mounds View (6-3) the lead in the second quarter. Freshman kicker Ben Samuel added a 41-yard field goal that extended the lead to 10-0 in the third.

Burnsville immediately answered with a 72-yard touchdown strike from Sam Bardwell to Marcus Shepley. Abdirahim Abdalla's 31-yard field goal tied it with 10:29 to go.

MATT STEICHEN