The widow of Wayzata police officer Bill Mathews spoke through tears Friday about the impact of his death on his family shortly before a 54-year-old Mound woman was sentenced to eight years in prison for criminal vehicular homicide.

Under the plea agreement, Beth I. Freeman will have to serve two thirds of her sentence and be on probation for the last third, as long as you commits no violations in prison, said Judge Tamara Garcia. Freeman, who had cocaine in her system, struck Mathews, who was clearing debris at midday on Sept. 8, 2017 on Highway 12 at the time of the accident.

Shawn Mathews said that she and her family had received a “life sentence without Bill” because of his tragic death.

“We will be forever grateful for his unconditional love,” she said.

Their son, Wyatt, who was 7 at the time of the accident., told Judge Garcia, “that day changed my life forever. I can never play with my dad again.” He said it “makes me feel sad and lonely.”

The small courtroom was packed with about 50 people, including uniformed Wayzata police officers.