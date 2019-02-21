Mound Westonka’s 73 shots on goal in a 4-2 quarterfinal win over Mankato East/Loyola set a girls’ hockey state tournament record. The previous record for a regulation game was 60 shots by Blake against Luverne in the 2016 Class 1A quarterfinals.

Mankato East/Loyola coach Amber Prange knew her team needed senior goaltender Andrea Schreiber to play well: “I knew she would face a ton of shots. I didn’t think she’d have three full games in by the time we got done.”

Schreiber made 69 saves, also shattering the previous record of 59 set by Cassie Alexander of Lakeville North against Minnetonka in the 2013 Class 2A semifinals during a six-overtime game.

Heather Rule

Otters kill penalties

Fergus Falls was 3-for-3 killing penalties, holding defending champion Breck to just two shots on goal on its power play. On the first power-play chance, the Mustangs didn’t register a shot.

“It was one of those things where they were a little quicker on the penalty kill than we were on the power play,” Breck co-head coach Steve Persian said.

The Mustangs had 19 of their 76 shot attempts blocked. The Otters took 33 shots.

Heather Rule

Art comes to life

Warroad eighth-grader Lila Lanctot chose jersey No. 55 for her first varsity season to be like former Warriors great Lisa Marvin.

“It’s a lot to live up to and I’m proud to be wearing her number,” Lanctot said. “It’s an honor.”

Seeing the jersey on this year’s state tournament program cover added to Lanctot’s sense of responsibility.

Artist Terrence Fogarty’s “Tourney Archives 25” painting features memorabilia from the event’s history — including Marvin’s black and gold jersey.

Fogarty initially contacted former Warroad star Gigi Marvin only to learn she never reached a state tournament.

“She said, ‘You should talk to my cousins. They did well there,’ ” Warroad coach David Marvin said.

Lisa Marvin, David’s daughter, won two state titles and ranks as the tournament’s career leader with 44 points.

David La Vaque