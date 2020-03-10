A motorist struck another moving vehicle with gunfire on a Twin Cities highway, and police are trying to find the perpetrator of what they have classified as a case of road rage.

The gunfire occurred about 6:50 a.m. Thursday on southbound Hwy. 100 in Golden Valley between Duluth Street and Hwy. 55, police said Tuesday.

The person in the targeted vehicle was not hurt by the single round that was fired, according to police.

Police are turning to the public in hopes of locating the suspect, whose vehicle is described as an older black Chevrolet Trailblazer with silver trim around the bottom, the wheels and the bumpers.

Anyone with any information about the driver or the vehicle is urged to contact police at (763) 512-2500 or via email at police@goldenvalleymn.gov.