A woman run over in a St. Paul intersection late at night over the weekend has died, and authorities are trying to find the motorist who left the scene.

Taressa D. Wilson-Snyder, 22, of Saint Paul was struck in the residential intersection of Maryland Avenue and Desoto Street about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police spokesman Steve Linders said Monday. She died later that weekend, Linders said.

Officers arrived and found Wilson-Snyder unconscious down the block in the road between Clark Street and Desoto, Linders said. That suggests she was struck by a vehicle heading west on Maryland.

Fire medics provided emergency care to Wilson-Snyder before she was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the spokesman said.

Police have yet to locate anyone who saw the crash or the vehicle at any point before or afterward, Linders said.

"This is a hit-and-run case, and we encourage the driver of the vehicle that struck her or anyone who may have information about this crash" to call the police investigator at (651) 266-5921, Linders added.