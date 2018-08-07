LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police say a motorist was killed in a car-to-car shooting and then his car ran over two pedestrians, killing one of them.

Officer Mike Lopez says police are searching for the vehicle, which sped off after the shooting and crash Monday night in the Baldwin Hills area.

City News Service reports one pedestrian died at the scene and the other was hospitalized in stable condition.

Residents say they heard several shots around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators have not identified a possible motive.

The vehicle is described as a light-colored sedan.