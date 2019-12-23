A motorist lost control of his car in Mankato and died in a fiery crash, authorities said Monday.
The wreck occurred about 9:40 p.m. Sunday along Stoltzman Road and north of Fairfield Avenue, police said.
The northbound car veered into the woods, hit several trees and rolled over before catching fire, according to police.
Emergency responders removed the driver and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have yet to indicate why the car left the road. The driver’s identity was being withheld pending notification of family.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Mpls. landlord guilty of perjury gets 60 days in workhouse
Stripped of his rental licenses, Stephen Frenz now has a criminal penalty for his actions as a landlord.
Local
Wisconsin city mulls dumping old ban on throwing snowballs
For decades, those who have participated in snowball fights in one Wisconsin city have risked getting in trouble with the law. But that may be about to change.
Local
Boy, 12, in Amish family's buggy that was hit by car in SE. Minnesota has died
The buggy was hit by a car heading in the same direction, the patrol said.
Local
State temporarily bans movement of farmed deer over CWD
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday temporarily banned the movement of all farmed white-tailed deer within the state to try to limit the spread of a fatal brain disease.
Duluth
Appeals court orders further review for Minnesota Power natural gas plant
Though the plant would be built in Superior, the judge held that the Minnesota PUC has "authority to approve or reject Minnesota Power's agreements with its Wisconsin affiliate regarding the construction, operation, and output of (the plant)."