A motorist lost control of his car in Mankato and died in a fiery crash, authorities said Monday.

The wreck occurred about 9:40 p.m. Sunday along Stoltzman Road and north of Fairfield Avenue, police said.

The northbound car veered into the woods, hit several trees and rolled over before catching fire, according to police.

Emergency responders removed the driver and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have yet to indicate why the car left the road. The driver’s identity was being withheld pending notification of family.