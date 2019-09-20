MILWAUKEE — Police say a woman driving with her two young children was killed when she was struck by a bullet during a gun fight in Milwaukee.
Authorities say two people on opposite sides of a north side street were shooting at each other Thursday evening when the 23-year-old woman was hit by their gunfire. Her two children and another woman in the car were not injured.
The vehicle came to a stop after she was shot. First responders could not save the woman and she died at the scene. She has not been identified.
Police are looking for suspects.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
Duluth's a cloudy place, though far from grayest
We average more clouds than not.
National
AFP targets Democratic legislators in 2020 races
Conservative group Americans for Prosperity Wisconsin is setting its sights on three Democratic legislators in 2020.
Local
40 years in prison for drug debt homicide
A man convicted of killing a Green Bay area woman in 2016 because of her boyfriend's drug debt has been given a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
Local
Motorist killed in crossfire of Milwaukee gun fight
Police say a woman driving with her two young children was killed when she was struck by a bullet during a gun fight in Milwaukee.
Minneapolis
Immigrant storefronts vandalized in Seward neighborhood; suspect arrested
Police are looking into whether bias is behind the damage.