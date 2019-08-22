A young bicyclist was run over from behind by a motorist and killed after dark on a Wright County highway, authorities said Thursday.

The collision occurred in Monticello about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 25 near Kjellberg Court, the State Patrol said.

The bicyclist was a 17-year-old boy, the patrol said. The agency has yet to release his identity or say whether he was wearing a helmet.

The car’s driver, Carla M. Hemminger, 25, of St. Cloud, was not hurt.

The bicyclist was riding in the left of two northbound lanes of the divided highway, when Hemminger hit him, the patrol said.