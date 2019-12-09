A motorist crossed into oncoming traffic in Plymouth after dark and killed a driver heading the other way, authorities said Monday.

The collision occurred about 6:25 p.m. Thursday on southbound County Road 101 just south of 24th Avenue N., according to police.

A 59-year-old woman from Watertown was declared dead at the scene, police said. The 32-year-old motorist whose northbound vehicle strayed over the centerline was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with noncritical injuries.

Police have yet to identify either driver or explain the circumstances leading up to the crash.