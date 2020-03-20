A 44-year-old man has admitted to being drunk when he crashed his vehicle late at night in Lake Elmo and killed one of his passengers.

James Lohr, of Lake Elmo, pleaded guilty in Washington County District Court last week to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the wreck on June 6 that killed a 31-year-old man sitting in the back seat. Sentencing is on July 24 before Judge Doug Meslow.

Emergency medical personnel took the injured man to Regions Hospital, where he died. Authorities identified him as Bunpot Makmeetanagunchon, from Thailand, who was visiting a relative in White Bear Lake.

In a preliminary breath test, Lohr’s blood-alcohol content was 0.189%, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.