A motorcyclist topped speeds of 90 miles per hour in Maple Grove, crashed into an SUV and was killed, authorities said Wednesday.

The wreck occurred about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday near Bass Lake Road and Jewel Lane N., according to police.

The SUV driver was turning onto eastbound Bass Lake Road from Jewel Lane, when he was hit by the motorcycle, said Police Capt. Adam Lindquist.

Neither the SUV driver nor his passenger were hurt, Lindquist said.

The motorcyclist was described in emergency dispatch audio as a man in his 20s who was traveling 90 to 100 mph before crashing and suffering numerous broken bones. He was taken by emergency responders to a hospital and died there, Lindquist said.

The impact “completely destroyed” the motorcycle, the dispatch audio revealed.

Authorities have yet to identities of the motorcyclist or the occupants of the SUV.