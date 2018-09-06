A motorcyclist from Gilbert, Minn., was killed Wednesday when he struck a vehicle that was making a left turn on a northern Minnesota highway, the State Patrol said.

The motorcyclist, Robert E. Bantz, 54, was heading west on Hwy. 135 at Heritage Lane in Biwabik Township in St. Louis County at 6:30 p.m. when a Toyota Corolla turned left in front of him. Bantz struck the passenger side of the Toyota as it made the turn, the State Patrol said.

Bantz, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, the patrol said.

The Toyota driver, Anna K. Mattila, 65, of Virginia, Minn., was not hurt. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the patrol said.

TIM HARLOW